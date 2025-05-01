As a sleeper progresses from stage 1 sleep to REM sleep, how do the characteristics of brain waves change?
A
Brain waves remain unchanged throughout all sleep stages.
B
Brain waves become slower and more synchronized, with increased delta activity.
C
Brain waves become faster and more desynchronized, resembling the pattern seen during wakefulness.
D
Brain waves show increased alpha activity and decreased theta activity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different stages of sleep and their associated brain wave patterns: Stage 1 sleep is characterized by relatively slow theta waves, while REM sleep shows brain activity similar to wakefulness.
Recall that as sleep progresses from Stage 1 to deeper stages (Stage 3 and 4), brain waves generally become slower and more synchronized, with increased delta wave activity representing deep sleep.
Recognize that REM sleep is unique because, despite being a sleep stage, the brain waves become faster and more desynchronized, resembling the awake state rather than the slow, synchronized waves of deep sleep.
Compare the brain wave patterns: Stage 1 sleep has slower, more synchronized waves (theta), while REM sleep shows faster, desynchronized waves similar to beta waves seen during wakefulness.
Conclude that the transition from Stage 1 to REM sleep involves a shift from slower, synchronized brain waves to faster, desynchronized brain waves, reflecting increased brain activity during REM.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah