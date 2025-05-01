In the context of psychology, familiar language is known as which of the following?
A
Common sense
B
Colloquialism
C
Technical jargon
D
Scientific terminology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'familiar language' in psychology, which refers to everyday language that people commonly use in casual conversation.
Step 2: Review the options given: 'Common sense', 'Colloquialism', 'Technical jargon', and 'Scientific terminology'.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Technical jargon' and 'Scientific terminology' refer to specialized language used by experts in a field, which is not considered familiar language.
Step 4: Differentiate between 'Common sense' and 'Colloquialism'. 'Common sense' refers to practical knowledge or reasoning, while 'Colloquialism' refers to informal, familiar expressions or language used in everyday speech.
Step 5: Conclude that the term for familiar language, especially informal everyday speech, is 'Colloquialism'.
