Which of the following best defines the field of psychology as studied in AP Psychology courses?
A
The practice of diagnosing and treating physical illnesses
B
The analysis of historical events and their impact on society
C
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes
D
The study of the structure and function of the human brain only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a broad scientific discipline focused on studying both observable behaviors and internal mental processes such as thoughts, emotions, and perceptions.
Step 2: Recognize that psychology differs from fields like medicine (which focuses on diagnosing and treating physical illnesses) and history (which analyzes past events and their societal impacts).
Step 3: Note that while the brain's structure and function are important in psychology, the field is not limited to just neuroscience but also includes cognitive, social, developmental, and clinical aspects.
Step 4: Identify that AP Psychology courses emphasize the scientific method to study behavior and mental processes, integrating research and theory to understand how people think, feel, and act.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of psychology in this context is 'the scientific study of behavior and mental processes,' as it captures the comprehensive and empirical nature of the field.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah