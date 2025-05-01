Which of the following best completes the statement: ________ pertains to a psychological state, whereas ________ involves a physiological state?
A
Motivation; cognition
B
Emotion; arousal
C
Sensation; perception
D
Arousal; emotion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the question. 'Psychological state' refers to mental or emotional conditions, while 'physiological state' refers to bodily or physical conditions.
Step 2: Analyze each pair of terms to determine which one fits the description of a psychological state and which fits a physiological state.
Step 3: Consider 'Emotion' as a psychological state because it involves feelings and mental experiences, and 'Arousal' as a physiological state because it involves bodily activation such as increased heart rate or alertness.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options to see if they correctly match psychological and physiological states. For example, 'Motivation' and 'Cognition' are both psychological processes, so they do not fit the physiological state requirement.
Step 5: Conclude that the pair 'Emotion; arousal' best completes the statement because emotion pertains to a psychological state, whereas arousal involves a physiological state.
