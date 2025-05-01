The frontal lobe is a part of which section of the brain?
A
Limbic system
B
Cerebellum
C
Brainstem
D
Cerebrum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the brain is divided into several major sections, each with distinct functions and structures.
Identify the frontal lobe as a specific region within the brain responsible for functions such as decision making, problem solving, and voluntary movement.
Recall that the cerebrum is the largest part of the brain and is divided into lobes, including the frontal lobe, parietal lobe, temporal lobe, and occipital lobe.
Recognize that the limbic system is involved in emotions and memory, the cerebellum coordinates movement and balance, and the brainstem controls basic life functions, none of which include the frontal lobe.
Conclude that since the frontal lobe is part of the cerebrum, the correct answer is the cerebrum.
