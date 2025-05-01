Multiple Choice
In the context of the scientific method in psychology, what term refers to the extent to which a test yields a consistent, reproducible measure of performance?
A research team is investigating the effects of social media on self-esteem. They hypothesized that people who spend 3 or more hours per day using social media platforms will have lower self-esteem than people who spend less than 3 hours. In this research study, what is the dependent variable?