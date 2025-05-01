Which of the following statements best reflects the psychodynamic perspective on personality?
A
Personality is a result of genetic inheritance and biological processes alone.
B
Personality is determined mainly by observable behaviors and environmental reinforcement.
C
Personality is primarily shaped by unconscious motives and early childhood experiences.
D
Personality develops through self-actualization and fulfillment of personal potential.
1
Understand that the psychodynamic perspective on personality emphasizes the influence of unconscious processes and early childhood experiences on behavior and personality development.
Recognize that this perspective was originally developed by Sigmund Freud and focuses on internal conflicts, unconscious motives, and the role of early relationships in shaping personality.
Compare the given statements to identify which aligns with these core ideas: genetic inheritance and biological processes relate more to biological perspectives; observable behaviors and reinforcement relate to behaviorism; self-actualization relates to humanistic psychology.
Identify that the statement emphasizing unconscious motives and early childhood experiences best reflects the psychodynamic perspective.
Conclude that the correct choice is the one highlighting unconscious motives and early childhood experiences as primary influences on personality.
