In which stage of development does a person typically begin to recognize familiar faces early on?
A
Formal operational stage
B
Sensorimotor stage
C
Preoperational stage
D
Concrete operational stage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about developmental stages and recognition of familiar faces, which relates to cognitive and perceptual development in infancy and childhood.
Recall Jean Piaget's stages of cognitive development: Sensorimotor, Preoperational, Concrete Operational, and Formal Operational stages, each characterized by different cognitive abilities.
Identify that the Sensorimotor stage (birth to about 2 years) involves infants learning about the world through their senses and actions, including developing object permanence and recognizing familiar people.
Note that recognizing familiar faces early on is a key milestone in the Sensorimotor stage, as infants begin to differentiate between known and unknown individuals.
Conclude that the ability to recognize familiar faces typically emerges during the Sensorimotor stage, before the Preoperational stage where symbolic thinking develops.
