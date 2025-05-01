Which parenting style is characterized by high responsiveness and high demands, but does not expect obedience without question from their children?
A
Neglectful parenting
B
Permissive parenting
C
Authoritative parenting
D
Authoritarian parenting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key dimensions of parenting styles: responsiveness (warmth and support) and demandingness (control and expectations).
Identify that 'high responsiveness' means the parent is nurturing, supportive, and attentive to the child's needs and feelings.
Recognize that 'high demands' means the parent sets clear rules and expectations for behavior, but unlike authoritarian parenting, does not expect blind obedience.
Compare the four main parenting styles: Neglectful (low responsiveness, low demands), Permissive (high responsiveness, low demands), Authoritarian (low responsiveness, high demands), and Authoritative (high responsiveness, high demands).
Conclude that the parenting style characterized by both high responsiveness and high demands, with an emphasis on reasoning and open communication rather than unquestioning obedience, is Authoritative parenting.
