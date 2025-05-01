The fundamental attribution error occurs more often in ________ cultures.
A
collectivistic
B
individualistic
C
authoritarian
D
egalitarian
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the fundamental attribution error (FAE), which is the tendency to overemphasize personal characteristics and ignore situational factors when explaining others' behavior.
Recognize that cultural differences influence how people explain behavior, with individualistic cultures focusing more on personal traits and collectivistic cultures emphasizing situational and contextual factors.
Recall that individualistic cultures, such as those in many Western countries, are more prone to the fundamental attribution error because they prioritize individual autonomy and personal responsibility.
Contrast this with collectivistic cultures, which value group harmony and social context, leading to less frequent occurrence of the fundamental attribution error.
Conclude that the fundamental attribution error occurs more often in individualistic cultures.
Watch next
Master Types of Attributions with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah