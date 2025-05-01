The mental process people use to explain their own behavior and the behavior of others is called:
A
Attribution
B
Perception
C
Cognition
D
Motivation
1
Understand that the question is asking for the name of the mental process people use to explain behavior, both their own and that of others.
Recall that 'Attribution' in psychology refers to the process by which individuals infer the causes of their own and others' behavior.
Recognize that 'Perception' relates to how we interpret sensory information, 'Cognition' refers to mental processes like thinking and memory, and 'Motivation' concerns the reasons behind behavior, but none specifically describe explaining behavior causes.
Match the definition given in the question to the term 'Attribution' because it directly involves explaining behavior.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Attribution' as it best fits the description of the mental process used to explain behavior.
