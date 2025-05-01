Which of the following is a Gestalt principle of organization?
A
Operant conditioning
B
Cognitive dissonance
C
Classical conditioning
D
Proximity
1
Understand that Gestalt principles of organization describe how humans naturally perceive visual elements as organized patterns or wholes, rather than just as separate parts.
Review the options given: Operant conditioning and Classical conditioning are learning theories related to behavior, while Cognitive dissonance is a psychological discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs.
Recognize that the Gestalt principles include concepts such as Proximity, Similarity, Continuity, Closure, and Figure-Ground, which explain how we group visual stimuli.
Identify that 'Proximity' refers to the tendency to perceive objects that are close to each other as part of the same group, which is a core Gestalt principle.
Conclude that among the options, 'Proximity' is the correct answer because it directly relates to Gestalt principles of perceptual organization.
