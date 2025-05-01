Which Gestalt principle is illustrated when elements in a design are grouped together because they are close to each other?
A
Continuity
B
Similarity
C
Proximity
D
Closure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Gestalt principles explain how humans naturally perceive visual elements as organized patterns or wholes rather than separate parts.
Identify the principle related to grouping elements based on their spatial closeness, which means elements near each other tend to be seen as a group.
Recall that the principle of Proximity states that objects that are close together are perceived as belonging together.
Compare this with other Gestalt principles: Continuity involves perceiving smooth, continuous lines; Similarity groups elements that look alike; Closure involves perceiving incomplete shapes as complete.
Conclude that the principle illustrated by grouping elements because they are close to each other is Proximity.
