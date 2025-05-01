According to Gestalt therapy, which of the following is most essential for personal growth and psychological health?
A
Awareness of one's present experience
B
Focusing solely on past experiences
C
Relying on external validation for self-worth
D
Suppressing negative emotions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core principle of Gestalt therapy, which emphasizes the importance of the present moment and holistic awareness in personal growth.
Recognize that Gestalt therapy encourages individuals to become aware of their current thoughts, feelings, and experiences rather than focusing exclusively on the past or external factors.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it aligns with Gestalt therapy's focus on present awareness and self-responsibility.
Identify that 'Awareness of one's present experience' directly reflects the Gestalt therapy approach, as it promotes mindfulness and integration of the self in the here and now.
Conclude that options like focusing solely on past experiences, relying on external validation, or suppressing emotions contradict Gestalt therapy principles, making present awareness the most essential for psychological health.
