In the context of theories of emotion, what kind of constructs are commonly used to make decisions and inferences about other people?
A
Schemas
B
Reflexes
C
Neurotransmitters
D
Hormones
1
Understand that in psychology, especially in theories of emotion and social cognition, constructs are mental frameworks or structures that help individuals organize and interpret information about the world and other people.
Recognize that 'schemas' are cognitive structures that represent knowledge about a concept or type of stimulus, including people, events, and social roles, which guide how we perceive and make inferences about others.
Differentiate schemas from other options: reflexes are automatic physical responses, neurotransmitters are chemical messengers in the brain, and hormones are biological substances influencing behavior but not cognitive constructs.
Identify that schemas allow us to efficiently process social information by providing expectations and interpretations, which are crucial for making decisions and inferences about other people’s emotions and behaviors.
Conclude that among the given options, 'schemas' are the psychological constructs commonly used to make decisions and inferences about other people in the context of theories of emotion.
