Which of the following statements about love is accurate according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
Love is considered a complex emotion that involves both physiological arousal and cognitive interpretation.
B
Love is universally experienced in the same way across all cultures, with no variation.
C
Love is classified as a basic emotion like fear or anger in all major theories.
D
Love is solely the result of unconscious drives and has no cognitive component.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of emotions in psychology. Emotions can be basic (like fear, anger, happiness) or complex. Basic emotions are generally considered universal and biologically hardwired, while complex emotions involve more cognitive processing.
Step 2: Recognize that love is often classified as a complex emotion. This means it is not just a simple, automatic response but involves multiple components, including physiological arousal (bodily responses) and cognitive interpretation (how we think about and understand those feelings).
Step 3: Consider cultural influences on emotions. While basic emotions tend to be universal, complex emotions like love can vary in expression and experience across different cultures, meaning love is not experienced identically everywhere.
Step 4: Review psychological theories of emotion, such as the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, which emphasizes that emotions arise from both physiological arousal and cognitive labeling. This supports the idea that love involves both these elements.
Step 5: Evaluate the incorrect statements: Love is not solely unconscious (it involves cognition), it is not universally experienced in the exact same way across cultures, and it is not classified as a basic emotion like fear or anger in all major theories.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah