Which statement is true regarding the notion that people can repress painful memories?
All psychologists agree that repression of painful memories is a well-established and universally accepted phenomenon.
Some psychologists argue that repression is a defense mechanism that can prevent conscious awareness of traumatic memories.
Research consistently shows that repressed memories are always accurate and easily recovered.
Repression refers to the deliberate and conscious forgetting of unpleasant experiences.
Step 1: Understand the concept of repression in psychology. Repression is a defense mechanism proposed by psychoanalytic theory, where the mind unconsciously blocks out painful or traumatic memories to protect the individual from psychological distress.
Step 2: Recognize that repression is considered an unconscious process, meaning the person is not deliberately or consciously trying to forget the memory; rather, it happens automatically without awareness.
Step 3: Note that there is debate among psychologists about the validity and universality of repression. Some support the idea that repression can prevent conscious awareness of traumatic memories, while others question its reliability and the accuracy of recovered memories.
Step 4: Understand that research findings on repressed memories are mixed. While some studies suggest repression can occur, others highlight that memories recovered through therapy may not always be accurate or easily retrieved, and false memories can be created.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Some psychologists argue that repression is a defense mechanism that can prevent conscious awareness of traumatic memories' is true, as it reflects the nuanced and debated nature of repression in psychological theory.
