In the psychodynamic perspective on personality, what does the psychodynamic school of psychology emphasize most?
A
Unconscious processes and early childhood experiences as key influences on personality and behavior
B
Personality traits as stable, measurable dimensions that predict behavior across situations
C
Observable behavior shaped primarily through reinforcement and punishment
D
Maladaptive thoughts and cognitive distortions as the primary causes of emotional problems
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the psychodynamic perspective in psychology focuses on the internal psychological processes that influence personality and behavior.
Recognize that this perspective emphasizes the role of unconscious processes, which are mental activities outside of conscious awareness that affect thoughts, feelings, and actions.
Acknowledge the importance of early childhood experiences, as the psychodynamic school believes that events and relationships during early development shape personality and behavior patterns later in life.
Differentiate this perspective from others: it is distinct from behaviorism, which focuses on observable behavior and reinforcement, and from cognitive approaches that emphasize maladaptive thoughts.
Conclude that the psychodynamic school most strongly emphasizes unconscious processes and early childhood experiences as key influences on personality and behavior.
