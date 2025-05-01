Which brain region is primarily responsible for regulating emotional responses?
A
Occipital lobe
B
Medulla oblongata
C
Amygdala
D
Cerebellum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about the brain region primarily responsible for regulating emotional responses.
Recall the main functions of the listed brain regions: the Occipital lobe is mainly involved in visual processing, the Medulla oblongata controls autonomic functions like breathing and heart rate, and the Cerebellum is responsible for motor control and coordination.
Identify that the Amygdala is a part of the limbic system, which plays a key role in processing emotions such as fear, pleasure, and anger.
Recognize that among the options, the Amygdala is the brain region most directly involved in regulating emotional responses.
Conclude that the Amygdala is the correct answer because it is specialized in emotional processing and regulation.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah