In the context of emotion, if the underlined words in a passage reveal Lara's excitement, disappointment, nervousness, or compassion, what psychological concept is being demonstrated?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Cognitive dissonance
C
Selective attention
D
Emotional expression
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. The passage mentions emotions such as excitement, disappointment, nervousness, and compassion, which are all examples of emotional states.
Step 2: Recognize that the question asks about a psychological concept demonstrated by the underlined words revealing these emotions. This involves how emotions are communicated or shown.
Step 3: Review the provided options: Classical conditioning (learning through association), Cognitive dissonance (mental discomfort from conflicting beliefs), Selective attention (focusing on certain stimuli), and Emotional expression (the outward display of emotions).
Step 4: Analyze which concept best fits the idea of revealing emotions through words. Since the underlined words show specific feelings, this relates to how emotions are expressed or communicated.
Step 5: Conclude that the psychological concept demonstrated is Emotional expression, which refers to the ways individuals convey their emotional states through verbal or nonverbal means.
