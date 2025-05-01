Which of the following brain structures is primarily involved in emotional feelings and memories?
A
Occipital lobe
B
Amygdala
C
Primary motor cortex
D
Cerebellum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each brain structure listed: the Occipital lobe is mainly responsible for visual processing, the Primary motor cortex controls voluntary movements, and the Cerebellum coordinates balance and motor control.
Recognize that emotional feelings and memories are functions associated with the limbic system, a group of brain structures involved in emotion, motivation, and memory.
Identify the Amygdala as a key part of the limbic system that plays a central role in processing emotions such as fear and pleasure, and in forming emotional memories.
Compare the functions of the Amygdala with the other options to confirm that it is the structure primarily involved in emotional feelings and memories.
Conclude that among the options given, the Amygdala is the correct answer because it is the brain structure most directly linked to emotional processing and memory formation.
