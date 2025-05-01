In the context of Freud's psychodynamic theory, id is to ego as ________ is to ________.
A
unconscious is to reality
B
conscious is to preconscious
C
pleasure principle is to morality principle
D
superego is to id
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key components of Freud's psychodynamic theory, which includes the id, ego, and superego, each representing different aspects of the mind and behavior.
Step 2: Recall that the id operates based on the pleasure principle and is entirely unconscious, seeking immediate gratification without considering reality.
Step 3: Recognize that the ego operates based on the reality principle, mediating between the desires of the id and the constraints of the external world, and functions in both conscious and unconscious realms.
Step 4: Analyze the analogy structure: 'id is to ego as ________ is to ________' means the first term relates to the id in the same way the second term relates to the ego.
Step 5: Match the correct pair by identifying that the id corresponds to the unconscious mind, while the ego corresponds to reality, making the analogy 'unconscious is to reality' the correct choice.
