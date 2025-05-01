Which of the following statements best applies the symbolic-interaction approach to schooling?
A
Education is a means for society to transmit its core values and norms to the next generation.
B
Schools function to prepare students for participation in the workforce and the economy.
C
Students' self-concepts are shaped by the labels and expectations teachers assign to them in the classroom.
D
Schooling serves to maintain social inequality by tracking students into different academic paths.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the symbolic-interaction approach in psychology, which focuses on how individuals interpret and give meaning to social interactions and symbols in everyday life.
Step 2: Recognize that this approach emphasizes micro-level interactions, such as those between students and teachers, rather than broad societal functions or structures.
Step 3: Analyze each statement to see which one highlights the role of personal interactions and meanings within the school setting.
Step 4: Identify that the statement about students' self-concepts being shaped by labels and expectations from teachers reflects the symbolic-interaction perspective, as it focuses on how social interactions influence individual identity.
Step 5: Conclude that the symbolic-interaction approach is best represented by the idea that teacher-student interactions and the meanings assigned in the classroom affect students' self-concepts.
