Which of the following situations is most likely to cause peer conflict in a social psychology context?
A
Students share similar opinions during a discussion.
B
Classmates work together to achieve a common goal.
C
Two friends compete for the same leadership position in a group project.
D
A group of peers agree on the rules for a team activity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of peer conflict in social psychology, which typically arises when individuals or groups have incompatible goals, interests, or values that lead to disagreement or competition.
Step 2: Analyze each situation to identify whether it involves cooperation or competition among peers.
Step 3: Recognize that situations where peers share similar opinions or agree on rules indicate cooperation and harmony, which are less likely to cause conflict.
Step 4: Note that working together to achieve a common goal also reflects cooperation, reducing the likelihood of conflict.
Step 5: Identify that competition for the same leadership position introduces conflicting interests, making it the most likely scenario to cause peer conflict.
