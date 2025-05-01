Which of the following shows a brain lobe correctly paired with one of its primary functions?
A
Parietal lobe – language production
B
Occipital lobe – visual processing
C
Frontal lobe – auditory perception
D
Temporal lobe – balance and coordination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the primary functions associated with each brain lobe. The brain is divided into four main lobes: frontal, parietal, occipital, and temporal, each with distinct roles.
Step 2: Recall that the occipital lobe is primarily responsible for visual processing. This means it interprets information received from the eyes.
Step 3: Recognize that the parietal lobe is mainly involved in processing sensory information such as touch, temperature, and spatial awareness, not language production.
Step 4: Know that the frontal lobe is associated with higher cognitive functions like decision making, problem solving, and voluntary movement, but auditory perception is primarily linked to the temporal lobe.
Step 5: Understand that the temporal lobe is involved in auditory processing and memory, while balance and coordination are functions of the cerebellum, not the temporal lobe.
