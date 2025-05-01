According to Erik Erikson's stages of psychosocial development, the conflict of autonomy vs shame and doubt typically occurs during which stage of life?
A
Adolescence (ages 12-18 years)
B
Early adulthood (ages 20-40 years)
C
Infancy (birth to 1 year)
D
Toddlerhood (ages 1-3 years)
Understand that Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development consists of eight stages, each characterized by a specific conflict that individuals must resolve to develop healthily.
Identify the stage associated with the conflict of autonomy vs shame and doubt, which focuses on developing a sense of personal control and independence.
Recall that this conflict typically occurs during toddlerhood, which is the period from ages 1 to 3 years, when children begin to assert their independence.
Compare the other options: infancy (birth to 1 year) corresponds to trust vs mistrust, adolescence (12-18 years) corresponds to identity vs role confusion, and early adulthood (20-40 years) corresponds to intimacy vs isolation.
Conclude that the correct stage for autonomy vs shame and doubt is toddlerhood (ages 1-3 years), as this is when children learn to do things for themselves and develop self-confidence.
