Adverse childhood experiences can have a lasting impact on which of the following aspects of an individual's life?
A
Physical health, mental health, and social functioning
B
Only physical growth
C
Only academic performance
D
Only short-term memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are. ACEs refer to potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood, such as abuse, neglect, or household dysfunction.
Step 2: Recognize that ACEs can affect multiple domains of an individual's life, not just one isolated area.
Step 3: Consider research findings that link ACEs to long-term consequences in physical health (e.g., chronic diseases), mental health (e.g., depression, anxiety), and social functioning (e.g., relationships, social skills).
Step 4: Evaluate the options given and identify which one encompasses the broadest and most accurate range of impacts associated with ACEs.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer includes physical health, mental health, and social functioning, as ACEs have been shown to influence all these areas over the lifespan.
