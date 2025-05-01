In developmental psychology, the age 30 transition can be a difficult period because:
A
Individuals often reassess their life goals and may experience anxiety about unmet expectations.
B
It is typically when individuals retire from their careers.
C
Physical growth accelerates rapidly during this period.
D
Most people experience a significant decline in cognitive abilities at this age.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the 'age 30 transition' in developmental psychology. This period refers to a phase in early adulthood where individuals often reflect on their life achievements and future goals.
Step 2: Recognize that during this transition, people commonly reassess their personal and professional goals, which can lead to feelings of anxiety or uncertainty if expectations have not been met.
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not align with typical developmental patterns at age 30, such as retirement (which usually occurs much later), rapid physical growth (which happens in adolescence), and significant cognitive decline (which generally occurs in older adulthood).
Step 4: Connect the correct explanation to the psychological experience of this age, emphasizing the emotional and cognitive reassessment rather than physical or cognitive deterioration.
Step 5: Summarize that the age 30 transition is challenging primarily because it involves a psychological reevaluation of life goals and potential anxiety about unmet expectations.
