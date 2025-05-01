In the context of AP Psychology, what is the 'visual cliff' most accurately defined as?
A
A laboratory apparatus used to test depth perception in infants and young animals by creating the illusion of a drop-off.
B
A phenomenon where visual illusions cause individuals to misjudge the size of objects.
C
A type of visual agnosia resulting from damage to the occipital lobe.
D
A psychological disorder characterized by the inability to recognize visual stimuli.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the 'visual cliff' within developmental psychology, particularly in studies of perception.
Step 2: Recognize that the 'visual cliff' is an experimental setup designed to investigate depth perception, especially in infants and young animals.
Step 3: Note that the apparatus creates an illusion of a sudden drop-off or cliff using a glass surface with a patterned floor beneath it, which appears to be at two different depths.
Step 4: Understand that researchers observe whether infants or animals hesitate or avoid crossing the 'cliff,' which indicates their ability to perceive depth.
Step 5: Conclude that the 'visual cliff' is best defined as a laboratory apparatus used to test depth perception by creating the illusion of a drop-off, rather than a visual illusion, agnosia, or psychological disorder.
