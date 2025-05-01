Which of the following best defines perceptual constancy in the context of AP Psychology and visual stimuli?
A
The tendency to perceive objects as unchanging in shape, size, and color despite changes in sensory input such as lighting, distance, or angle.
B
The phenomenon where visual perception is influenced only by the current sensory input, ignoring past experiences.
C
The process by which the brain interprets sensory information as a completely new object each time the stimulus changes.
D
The ability to detect faint visual stimuli in the presence of background noise.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of perceptual constancy, which refers to the brain's ability to maintain a stable perception of an object despite changes in the sensory input it receives.
Step 2: Recognize that perceptual constancy involves perceiving objects as having consistent properties such as shape, size, and color, even when the viewing conditions change (e.g., lighting, distance, or angle).
Step 3: Compare the given options to the definition of perceptual constancy, noting that the correct definition emphasizes stability in perception rather than changes or new interpretations of stimuli.
Step 4: Identify that the incorrect options describe other phenomena: one suggests perception depends only on current input ignoring past experience, another implies perceiving objects as new each time, and the last relates to detecting faint stimuli amid noise, which is unrelated to constancy.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of perceptual constancy is the tendency to perceive objects as unchanging in shape, size, and color despite changes in sensory input.
