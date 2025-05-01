In the context of visual perception, what does 'relative clarity' refer to in AP Psychology?
A
Objects that are larger in size are always perceived as being closer than smaller objects.
B
Objects that move faster across the retina are perceived as being farther away.
C
Objects that appear sharper and less hazy are perceived as being closer than objects that appear more blurred or hazy.
D
Objects that are higher in the visual field are perceived as being closer than those lower in the field.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that 'relative clarity' is a monocular depth cue used in visual perception to help the brain interpret the distance of objects based on their visual sharpness.
Step 2: Recognize that objects that appear sharper and clearer are typically perceived as being closer because the atmosphere causes distant objects to appear hazier or more blurred.
Step 3: Contrast this with other depth cues such as size, motion, and position in the visual field, which rely on different principles (e.g., larger objects or faster-moving objects might be perceived differently).
Step 4: Note that 'relative clarity' specifically refers to the clarity or sharpness of objects, not their size, speed, or vertical position in the visual field.
Step 5: Conclude that in AP Psychology, 'relative clarity' means that objects appearing sharper and less hazy are perceived as closer than those that appear more blurred or hazy.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah