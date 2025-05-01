Which depth cues are described by the statement that both retinal disparity and convergence increase as an object gets closer to the individual?
A
Monocular cues
B
Binocular cues
C
Motion parallax
D
Linear perspective
Step 1: Understand the difference between monocular and binocular depth cues. Monocular cues require only one eye, while binocular cues require both eyes working together.
Step 2: Recognize that retinal disparity refers to the slight difference in images between the two eyes because they are spaced apart. This difference becomes more pronounced as an object gets closer.
Step 3: Understand convergence as the inward movement of the eyes when focusing on a close object. The closer the object, the more the eyes converge.
Step 4: Since both retinal disparity and convergence involve the coordination of both eyes, identify these as binocular cues rather than monocular cues or other options like motion parallax or linear perspective.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement describes binocular cues because it involves depth perception mechanisms that depend on the input from both eyes.
