In the visual system, which of the following statements is true of parallel processing?
A
Parallel processing refers to the sequential analysis of visual information, one feature at a time.
B
Parallel processing only occurs in the retina and not in higher visual areas of the brain.
C
Parallel processing is responsible for the inability to perceive more than one visual stimulus at a time.
D
Parallel processing allows the brain to simultaneously process different aspects of a visual scene, such as color, motion, and shape.
Understand the concept of parallel processing in the visual system: it refers to the brain's ability to process multiple features of a visual scene at the same time, rather than one after another.
Recognize that parallel processing contrasts with sequential processing, where information is analyzed step-by-step; in parallel processing, different attributes like color, motion, and shape are handled simultaneously.
Note that parallel processing occurs not only in the retina but also in higher visual areas of the brain, such as the visual cortex, where specialized pathways process different visual features.
Understand that parallel processing enables efficient and rapid perception of complex scenes, allowing us to integrate various visual elements without focusing on just one stimulus at a time.
Conclude that the true statement about parallel processing is that it allows the brain to simultaneously process different aspects of a visual scene, such as color, motion, and shape.
