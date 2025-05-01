Which of the following statements about the average human field of vision is correct?
A
The average field of vision is 125 degrees.
B
The average field of vision is 360 degrees.
C
The average field of vision is less than 90 degrees.
D
The average field of vision is approximately 180 degrees horizontally.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the human field of vision refers to the total area in which objects can be seen in the peripheral vision while the eyes are focused on a central point.
Recall that the average horizontal field of vision for a human is about 180 degrees, which means we can see objects spread out over a wide area without moving our eyes or head.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to this known average: 125 degrees is less than the typical horizontal field, 360 degrees would imply seeing all around without turning, which is not possible, and less than 90 degrees is too narrow for normal human vision.
Recognize that the correct statement should reflect the approximate horizontal field of vision, which is around 180 degrees, encompassing both central and peripheral vision.
Conclude that the correct answer is the one stating the average field of vision is approximately 180 degrees horizontally, as it aligns with established psychological and physiological knowledge about human vision.
