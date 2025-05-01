According to research in developmental psychology, which of the following is NOT true about the relationship between biology and personality development?
A
Both genetic and environmental factors interact to shape personality over time.
B
Personality development is determined solely by biological factors, with no influence from the environment.
C
Biological factors such as genetics can influence personality traits.
D
Temperament, which has a biological basis, can be observed in infants.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of the problem, which is the relationship between biology and personality development in developmental psychology.
Step 2: Recognize that personality development is influenced by both genetic (biological) and environmental factors, meaning it is an interaction rather than solely determined by one factor.
Step 3: Identify that statements acknowledging the role of genetics, biological temperament, and environmental interaction are consistent with current psychological research.
Step 4: Note that the statement claiming personality development is determined solely by biological factors, with no environmental influence, contradicts the widely accepted view in developmental psychology.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect statement is the one asserting exclusive biological determination, as it ignores the important role of environmental factors in shaping personality.
