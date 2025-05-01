After people experience intense anger, which of the following physiological responses is most likely to occur as the emotion subsides?
A
Rapid, shallow breathing
B
A decrease in heart rate and blood pressure
C
An increase in adrenaline secretion
D
Heightened muscle tension
1
Step 1: Understand the physiological changes associated with intense anger. When a person experiences anger, the body's sympathetic nervous system activates, leading to increased heart rate, blood pressure, adrenaline secretion, rapid breathing, and muscle tension.
Step 2: Recognize that as the emotion subsides, the body begins to return to a state of homeostasis, which means the physiological arousal caused by anger decreases.
Step 3: Identify the physiological responses that indicate a reduction in arousal, such as a decrease in heart rate and blood pressure, as the parasympathetic nervous system counteracts the earlier sympathetic activation.
Step 4: Compare the options given: rapid, shallow breathing, increased adrenaline secretion, and heightened muscle tension are all associated with heightened arousal, not the subsiding phase.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely physiological response as anger subsides is a decrease in heart rate and blood pressure, reflecting the calming of the body's systems.
