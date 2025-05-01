Savoring each bite of food is most likely to activate which of the following brain regions associated with the experience of positive emotion?
A
The nucleus accumbens
B
The cerebellum
C
The hippocampus
D
The amygdala
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of savoring in psychology, which refers to the mindful attention and enjoyment of positive experiences, such as tasting food.
Step 2: Recognize that savoring positive experiences is linked to brain regions involved in processing reward and positive emotions.
Step 3: Identify the nucleus accumbens as a key brain region within the brain's reward circuitry, known for its role in experiencing pleasure and positive emotions.
Step 4: Differentiate the nucleus accumbens from other brain regions listed: the cerebellum (motor control), the hippocampus (memory formation), and the amygdala (processing fear and emotional salience).
Step 5: Conclude that savoring each bite of food most likely activates the nucleus accumbens because it is directly associated with the experience of positive emotion and reward.
