In developmental psychology, which term best describes the process by which elders guide, support, and maintain relationships with members of younger generations?
A
Conservation
B
Assimilation
C
Generativity
D
Egocentrism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about a process in developmental psychology where elders guide, support, and maintain relationships with younger generations.
Recall the definitions of the given terms: Conservation refers to understanding that quantity remains the same despite changes in shape; Assimilation involves integrating new information into existing schemas; Egocentrism is the difficulty in seeing perspectives other than one's own.
Understand that Generativity is a term from Erik Erikson's stages of psychosocial development, specifically in adulthood, where individuals focus on nurturing and guiding the next generation.
Match the description in the question to the concept of Generativity, as it directly involves elders supporting and maintaining relationships with younger people.
Conclude that the best term describing this process is Generativity, based on its definition and relevance to the question.
