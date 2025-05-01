According to the concept of the zone of proximal development in developmental psychology, a child will improve more if he or she:
A
receives guidance and support from a more knowledgeable person while attempting tasks just beyond their current ability
B
is left to solve problems entirely on their own regardless of difficulty
C
only observes others performing tasks without participating
D
practices tasks that are already mastered independently without any assistance
1
Understand the concept of the Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD), which refers to the range of tasks that a child cannot yet do independently but can accomplish with guidance and support from a more knowledgeable person.
Recognize that tasks within the ZPD are just beyond the child's current ability, meaning they are neither too easy (already mastered) nor too difficult (completely out of reach).
Identify that learning is most effective when the child attempts these tasks with assistance, such as scaffolding provided by a teacher, parent, or peer, which helps bridge the gap between current ability and potential development.
Contrast this with other options: solving problems entirely alone may be too challenging, only observing without participation limits active learning, and practicing already mastered tasks does not promote new development.
Conclude that the child will improve most by receiving guidance and support while attempting tasks just beyond their current ability, aligning with the core idea of the ZPD.
