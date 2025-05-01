Which of the following best describes an age-graded influence in developmental psychology?
A
A biological or environmental event that is strongly related to chronological age and is therefore fairly predictable in when it occurs and how long it lasts.
B
A genetic mutation that occurs randomly and is not associated with any particular age group.
C
A cultural or historical event that impacts an entire generation regardless of their age.
D
A unique experience or event that only affects a single individual and is not related to age.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of age-graded influences in developmental psychology: these are biological or environmental events that are closely tied to a specific chronological age and tend to occur in a predictable pattern across most individuals.
Identify key characteristics of age-graded influences, such as their predictability in timing and duration, and their common occurrence among people of the same age group.
Compare the given options by checking if they describe events that are linked to a particular age and are predictable (age-graded), versus those that are random, unique, or generational but not age-specific.
Recognize that a genetic mutation occurring randomly is not age-graded because it is unpredictable and not tied to a specific age.
Conclude that the best description of an age-graded influence is the one that highlights a biological or environmental event strongly related to chronological age and predictable in occurrence and duration.
