Which of the following areas is most closely associated with the frontal lobe of the brain?
A
Primary visual cortex
B
Prefrontal cortex
C
Cerebellum
D
Hippocampus
Step 1: Understand the basic functions and locations of the brain areas mentioned. The frontal lobe is one of the four major lobes of the cerebral cortex and is located at the front of the brain.
Step 2: Identify the primary visual cortex, which is located in the occipital lobe at the back of the brain and is responsible for processing visual information.
Step 3: Recognize the cerebellum, which is located under the occipital lobe and is primarily involved in motor control and coordination.
Step 4: Understand the hippocampus, which is part of the limbic system located in the temporal lobe and is crucial for memory formation.
Step 5: Know that the prefrontal cortex is a part of the frontal lobe and is associated with complex cognitive behavior, decision making, and moderating social behavior, making it the area most closely associated with the frontal lobe.
