Which type of researcher is most likely to study differences in growth patterns among children ages 2 to 12 years?
A
Industrial-organizational psychologist
B
Developmental psychologist
C
Clinical psychologist
D
Social psychologist
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the main focus of the research question, which is studying differences in growth patterns among children aged 2 to 12 years.
Understand the primary areas of specialization for each type of psychologist listed: Industrial-organizational psychologists focus on workplace behavior, clinical psychologists focus on mental health and disorders, social psychologists study how people interact and influence each other, and developmental psychologists study how people grow and change over time.
Recognize that growth patterns in children involve physical, cognitive, and emotional development, which falls under the scope of developmental psychology.
Match the research focus (growth patterns in children) with the psychologist who specializes in changes across the lifespan, which is the developmental psychologist.
Conclude that the type of researcher most likely to study differences in growth patterns among children ages 2 to 12 years is a developmental psychologist.
