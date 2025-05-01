Erik Erikson proposed that development can be characterized by which of the following?
A
A series of psychosocial stages, each involving a specific conflict that must be resolved
B
A set of predetermined genetic milestones unaffected by social factors
C
A continuous process of cognitive growth without distinct stages
D
A single critical period in early childhood that determines all future development
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Erik Erikson's theory focuses on psychosocial development throughout the lifespan, emphasizing social and emotional growth rather than purely biological or cognitive factors.
Recognize that Erikson proposed development occurs in distinct stages, each characterized by a specific psychosocial conflict or crisis that individuals must resolve to develop healthily.
Note that these stages are sequential and cover the entire lifespan, from infancy to old age, highlighting the ongoing nature of development rather than a single critical period or continuous growth without stages.
Contrast Erikson's theory with other developmental perspectives, such as genetic milestones (which are more biologically focused) or cognitive development theories (which emphasize mental processes), to clarify the unique psychosocial focus of his model.
Conclude that the correct characterization of Erikson's theory is that development is a series of psychosocial stages, each involving a specific conflict that must be resolved for successful psychological growth.
