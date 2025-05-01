Adolescent feelings of personal uniqueness are most likely related to which of the following concepts in developmental psychology?
A
The personal fable
B
Object permanence
C
The imaginary audience
D
Conservation
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'personal uniqueness' in adolescence, which refers to the belief that one's experiences and feelings are unique and not understood by others.
Step 2: Review the developmental psychology concepts listed: 'personal fable,' 'object permanence,' 'imaginary audience,' and 'conservation.'
Step 3: Recognize that 'object permanence' is a cognitive milestone in infancy related to understanding that objects continue to exist when out of sight, so it is unrelated to adolescent feelings.
Step 4: Understand that 'conservation' is a concept from Piaget's theory involving the understanding that quantity remains the same despite changes in shape or appearance, typically developing in childhood.
Step 5: Identify that the 'personal fable' is a concept describing adolescents' belief in their own uniqueness and invulnerability, which directly relates to feelings of personal uniqueness.
