Why is the term "experimental psychologist" considered somewhat misleading in the context of psychological research?
A
Because most psychologists, regardless of specialty, use experimental methods in their research.
B
Because experimental psychologists do not use scientific methods in their studies.
C
Because experimental psychologists only study animal behavior and not human behavior.
D
Because the term refers exclusively to psychologists who work in laboratories.
Understand the term 'experimental psychologist' as it traditionally refers to psychologists who use experimental methods to study behavior and mental processes.
Recognize that experimental methods involve controlled scientific procedures to test hypotheses and establish cause-and-effect relationships.
Consider that many psychologists across various specialties (e.g., clinical, social, developmental) also use experimental methods in their research, not just those labeled as 'experimental psychologists.'
Analyze why this broad use of experimental methods makes the term 'experimental psychologist' somewhat misleading, since it implies exclusivity that does not exist.
Conclude that the term is misleading because it suggests only a specific group uses experimental methods, whereas in reality, experimental methods are widely used by psychologists in many fields.
