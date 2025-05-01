According to Erikson, which term describes a feeling of self-consciousness, of being looked at and exposed?
A
Fear
B
Pride
C
Shame
D
Guilt
Understand that Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development includes various stages where individuals face conflicts that influence their sense of self and social emotions.
Recognize that the feeling described as 'self-consciousness, of being looked at and exposed' relates to a negative self-evaluation in social contexts.
Recall that in Erikson's framework, 'shame' is the term used to describe this feeling of exposure and self-consciousness, often arising when a person feels they have failed to meet expectations or standards.
Differentiate 'shame' from other emotions like 'fear' (which is about threat), 'pride' (a positive self-evaluation), and 'guilt' (which involves feeling bad about a specific behavior rather than the self).
Conclude that the correct term for this feeling in Erikson's theory is 'shame' because it captures the experience of feeling exposed and negatively judged by others.
