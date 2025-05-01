Which of the following is true regarding providing a verbal label for a picture in the context of theories of emotion?
A
Providing a verbal label can influence the emotional response to the picture by shaping how it is interpreted.
B
Verbal labels only affect memory for the picture, not emotional responses.
C
Emotional responses to pictures are determined solely by physiological arousal, regardless of verbal labeling.
D
Providing a verbal label has no effect on the emotional experience associated with the picture.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of verbal labeling in emotion theories. Verbal labels can influence how an emotional stimulus is interpreted, which in turn can affect the emotional response.
Step 2: Consider the cognitive appraisal theories of emotion, which suggest that emotions arise from how we interpret or appraise a situation, not just from physiological arousal alone.
Step 3: Recognize that providing a verbal label to a picture can change the cognitive appraisal by framing the meaning of the image, thus shaping the emotional experience.
Step 4: Contrast this with theories that emphasize physiological arousal as the sole determinant of emotion, noting that these do not account for the influence of verbal labeling on emotional interpretation.
Step 5: Conclude that verbal labeling can influence emotional responses by shaping interpretation, rather than only affecting memory or having no effect at all.
