Which psychologist's work most clearly highlighted the law of effect in the study of emotion and behavior?
A
Edward Thorndike
B
Sigmund Freud
C
William James
D
John Watson
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the 'law of effect' concept: It is a principle in psychology stating that behaviors followed by satisfying consequences are more likely to be repeated, while those followed by unpleasant consequences are less likely to be repeated.
Recall the psychologist associated with the law of effect: Edward Thorndike is known for formulating this law based on his experiments with animals, particularly cats in puzzle boxes.
Consider the other options: Sigmund Freud is known for psychoanalysis, William James for functionalism and theories of emotion, and John Watson for behaviorism but not specifically the law of effect.
Connect the law of effect to the study of emotion and behavior: Thorndike's work laid foundational principles for understanding how consequences influence behavior, which is central to behaviorist theories.
Conclude that Edward Thorndike's work most clearly highlighted the law of effect in the study of emotion and behavior.
