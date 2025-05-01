Step 1: Understand the function of each brain lobe mentioned in the options. The parietal lobe is primarily involved in processing sensory information such as touch, temperature, and spatial awareness.
Step 2: Recognize that the temporal lobe is mainly responsible for processing auditory information and is also involved in memory and language comprehension.
Step 3: Know that the frontal lobe is associated with higher cognitive functions such as decision making, problem-solving, and voluntary motor activity.
Step 4: Identify that the occipital lobe is the part of the brain responsible for processing visual information received from the eyes.
Step 5: Conclude that since Carrie processes visual information, the correct brain lobe involved is the occipital lobe.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah