In the context of visual stimuli, the area you can see around you without moving your eyes or head is called:
A
fovea
B
optic chiasm
C
retinal disparity
D
visual field
1
Understand the key terms related to visual perception: the fovea is the central part of the retina responsible for sharp central vision; the optic chiasm is the part of the brain where optic nerves partially cross; retinal disparity refers to the slight difference in images between the two eyes, important for depth perception.
Recognize that the question asks about the area visible without moving the eyes or head, which relates to the concept of the 'visual field'.
Define the visual field as the entire area that can be seen when the eyes are fixed in one position, encompassing peripheral vision as well as central vision.
Differentiate the visual field from the other options by noting that it is a spatial concept describing the scope of vision, whereas the other terms refer to specific anatomical structures or processes.
Conclude that the correct term for the area visible without moving the eyes or head is the 'visual field'.
